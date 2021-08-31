Priyanka Chopra wears mangalsutra made for 'modern Indian woman' in latest glam photoshoot. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shot for a magazine, flaunting a mangalsutra on the cover. Posing for Vogue India, Priyanka is seen in a pouffy red gown, wearing a Bulgari mangalsutra. However, it is not the one she wore at her wedding.

Posting pictures from the shoot on Instagram, Priyanka said that the mangalsutra will be released soon. "This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership," she wrote with her post.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor had said that her mangalsutra and a diamond ring her dad presented to her as her most precious gifts. “My mangalsutra. In an Indian wedding, it’s a necklace the groom ties around the bride’s neck. And a diamond ring my dad gave me," she had said.

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in Jodhpur. A day after her wedding, she was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport, when her mangalsutra was seen for the first time.

Also read: On Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' cheeky pic, Parineeti Chopra reminds them 'the family is on Instagram'

Priyanka is currently in the US but has been stationed in the UK since last year. She first shot for her movie Text For You with Sam Heughan there, then launched her book, Unfinished. She is now shooting for her Amazon Prime series Citadel in London.

Her upcoming projects also include Matrix 4: Resurrections and her Bollywood comeback movie, Jee Le Zaraa. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.