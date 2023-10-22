Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti on her birthday, says, "Hope you're surrounded by so much love"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra are quite close, and they frequently post peeks of their bond on social media. As Parineeti celebrates her birthday today, Priyanka shared a heartfelt greeting for her.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She took to her Instagram stories and posted a lovely photo with Parineeti. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always"

In the picture, while Priyanka can be seen wearing a yellow crop top and skirt, Prineeti opted for a white-coloured short dress.

Priyanka never misses out on any opportunity to express her love for Parineeti. While she couldn't be with her bestie, cousin Parineeti Chopra, at her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra showered her blessings on the newlyweds and penned an adorable note for them as well.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared stunning wedding pictures of the couple and tagged them with a lengthy note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcoming Chadha to the Chopra family, Priyanka called her sister, Parineeti a.k.a Tisha, as the most beautiful bride ever.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 ... hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us [?] Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love.Love you little one.@parineetichopra."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxm8kNmoojG/?img_index=1

Popularly known as 'RagNeeti', the duo tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close family friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.'

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea. (ANI)