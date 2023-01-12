Priyanka Chopra wows in sparkly, golden dress as she steps out in London, fans react: 'Our desi Cleopatra'

Priyanka Chopra is always one to watch – whether she is launching a new beauty product, hitting a red carpet, or turning up at an event to meet her fans. The actor, who is in London to promote a beauty brand, stepped out in a strapless golden dress with a thigh-showing slit. Many impressed fans took to social media to react to photos and videos of Priyanka's latest look in London. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts as paparazzi ask about Malti Marie, thanks fan for gifting Krishna soft toy for daughter. Watch

"Pretty is a small word, compared with how gorgeous she is looking tonight," wrote a fan page on Instagram along with Priyanka's video from London. "How pretty she is," it added. A fan also praised Priyanka's gilded look that showed off her curves, and wrote, "Our desi Cleopatra." Another one commented, "Absolutely gorgeous and that pretty smile."

Priyanka Chopra has been giving fans a peek inside her fun-filled London trip. She has been documenting everything from meeting fans to capturing her glamorous looks on Instagram Stories. The actor was recently joined by entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla as they enjoyed 'butter binges, cocktails'.

Priyanka wore a purple outfit with black heels, while Natasha wore a floral ensemble for their recent outing. The two posed for photos and videos as they stepped out together in London. In one of the videos, Natasha shared on Instagram Stories, the two can be seen posing together on a street. Giving details of their time together, Natasha wrote along with the short clip, "Casual Monday nights when PC (Priyanka Chopra) is in town! To many more butter binges, cocktails and laughs..."

Priyanka also shared a series of images and videos on Instagram Stories from her London trip, where she met fans, posed for selfies and signed autographs. Sharing a solo photo of herself in a sleek black outfit, the actor wrote, "Thank you so much to everyone who came out!!! Was so nice to see all of you!" Priyanka also shared a glimpse of her outing at London's Piccadilly Circus, where she posed in front of a giant billboard featuring her in an ad.

