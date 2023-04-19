Priyanka Chopra recalls mom earning more than her father: ‘There was no ego, ghar pe hi toh aa raha hai’

Priyanka Chopra recently talked about the issue of pay disparity between men and women. Citing an example from her life, she revealed how her mother Madhu Chopra was once earning more than her late father Ashok Chopra but there was no ego clash regarding it. The actor also asserted that some men in her life are not insecure about her success. Also read: Priyanka Chopra on being trolled for calling RRR Tamil film

Priyanka Chopra told the news agency ANI, "I have some incredible men in my life who are not insecure of my success but I also have men in my life who are very insecure of my success..So I think that men have enjoyed the freedom and the pride of being the breadwinners or the leaders of the family… it's threatening to their territory when a woman does that or if a woman is more successful or a man is staying at home and woman is going out to work…"

She continued and shared the importance of raising sons without gender-based stereotypes. She said, “They (men) will feel bad but we have to teach our sons that there is no shame in crying… there is no shame in shedding tears... there is no shame in giving spotlight to your mothers, sisters, girlfriends. My dad did it to my mother...She was getting into private practices and he was still in military…My mom started earning more than my father but they saw it as a unit because 'ghar pe hi toh aa raha hai (the money belongs to the same family)'.. there was no ego.”

During the same conversation, Priyanka also gave a shoutout to her husband, singer Nick Jonas. She said she feels proud of him every time he steps aside and gives her the centre stage when walking together on the red carpet. Earlier this month, the couple were in Mumbai and attended the grand gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. They were also with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and it was the little one's first trip to India.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming spy-thriller web series Citadel. The Russo Brothers-helmed show also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

