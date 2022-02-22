Priyanshu Chatterjee: I can’t push anyone and say ‘mujhe le lo apni film mein’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, who made a debut in 2001 with Tum Bin says he isn’t the kind of person who approaches people for work, believes what is his will come to him eventually.
Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee recently was seen in web project, Barun Rai and The House on The Cliff.
Feb 22, 2022
For Priyanshu Chatterjee, work has been consistent, whether it is with regards to Hindi films or Bengali cinema. But, the actor believes that his potential remains “underutilised” in Bollywood.

Thea actor, who forayed into Hindi films in 2001 with Tum Bin , tells us, “It is out of my realm of things. I can’t push anyone and say mujhe le lo apni film mein. I am not that kind of a guy. I don’t go out and seek work. I am very bad with PR and I am very bad at marketing. So whatever work comes my way, I pick out of that.”

Having said that, the 48-year-old has a variety of work that has been coming his way, and he’s happy about the same. “Discontentment shows on your face. I don’t want that. In God’s time jo milna hai milega,” he asserts.

Chatterjee is also not big on being out there all the time on social media, something which seems to have become the norm nowadays with most celebs.

“I understand it completely, but it takes me a lot to put out something because I have to think about it 100 times whether it is correct and what will people think. May be I am too slow,” Chatterjee says.

The actor, whose British crossover film titled Barun Rai and The House on The Cliff, recently was converted into a Hindi web series for an OTT platform, says he is looking forward to 2022 in the digital space.

“I am expecting good offers and hopefully people will cast me. Films are going on, film work is on, that remains the mainstay, both in Hindi (with a Karan Johar production) and a Bengali film which is a biopic on actor Uttam Kumar. I hope to get some meaningful work with meaningful people. I want to get back to the whole work energy, looking forward to that. I have had enough of this imposed holiday sort,” he ends.

