Producer TP Aggarwal calls out FWICE’s ‘gundagardi’ against Ranveer Singh in Don 3 dispute: ‘They cannot do that’

Days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, veteran producer TP Aggarwal moved court challenging the decision. The producer has now criticised what he described as the federation’s “gundagardi”, revealing that he was planning a film with Ranveer and Sanjay Dutt.

Producer slams FWICE's move against Ranveer Singh

Producer slams FWICE's directive against Ranveer Singh in Don 3 dispute.

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Speaking about his decision to challenge FWICE’s directive against Ranveer, TP Aggarwal told Bollywood Hungama, “As you are well aware, I was the president of IMPPA for 17 years and also the president of the Film Federation of India (FFI). We had received a judgment from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when I was in IMPPA against FWICE. The judgment clearly said that they cannot take such decisions, they cannot enter into any premises, etc. Meanwhile, I was planning to make a film and was thinking of talking to Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh. This is when I learned about (the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh).”

TP Aggarwal expressed concerns about the organisation’s stance, saying such actions could jeopardise not only an individual actor’s livelihood but also the employment of many people in the film industry. He added that these concerns ultimately prompted him to seek legal intervention.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether FWICE officials had contacted him after he initiated legal action, the producer replied, “Why should they contact me (laughs)? They should have contacted me before they made this decision. After all, they know me well, and they are aware that I am an ex-president of IMPPA. Agar woh gundagardi karke apni power dikhayenge, aise toh nahin chalega na? (If they resort to hooliganism and try to show off their power, that can't be allowed to continue, can it?) They cannot do that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether FWICE officials had contacted him after he initiated legal action, the producer replied, “Why should they contact me (laughs)? They should have contacted me before they made this decision. After all, they know me well, and they are aware that I am an ex-president of IMPPA. Agar woh gundagardi karke apni power dikhayenge, aise toh nahin chalega na? (If they resort to hooliganism and try to show off their power, that can't be allowed to continue, can it?) They cannot do that.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further clarified that he did not take this step in the expectation that Ranveer would approach him or speak to him. All about the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further clarified that he did not take this step in the expectation that Ranveer would approach him or speak to him. All about the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After Shah Rukh Khan declined to return for Don 3 despite starring in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer Singh would headline the third instalment of the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Shah Rukh Khan declined to return for Don 3 despite starring in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer Singh would headline the third instalment of the franchise. {{/usCountry}}

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However, in 2025, reports emerged of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. The actor reportedly exited the project abruptly following the success of his Dhurandhar collaboration with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Last month, Farhan reportedly approached FWICE, claiming that Ranveer’s exit from the film had caused losses of around ₹45 crore. Following the complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

TP Aggarwal, a former president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), has now challenged the directive in the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi. According to a Times of India report, his petition against FWICE and IMPPA argues that neither an individual nor any industry body has the legal authority to impose a ban on someone or instruct others not to work with them.

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