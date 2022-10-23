Project K, Adipurush teams unveil fierce new posters on Prabhas' birthday

The teams behind Adipurush and Project K has shared fresh posted on Prabhas' 43rd birthday. Prabhas plays Raghav (inspired by Lord Ram) in Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Project K is an action film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. (Also read: Prabhas on disappointing response to Radhe Shyam: 'Maybe Covid or maybe we missed something in script')

Sharing the poster for Adipurush on Instagram, director Om Raut wrote, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D.” Fans wished Prabhas on his birthday in the comments section. “Happy birthday anna,” wrote one. “Jai prabhas anna. Happy birthday,” wrote another. Many were still unimpressed by the editing job on the poster.

Later on Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies also shared a poster for Project K. “Here's wishing our Darling #Prabhas a Super Happy Birthday. #ProjectK #HappyBirthdayPrabhas,” they wrote with the poster. It showed an arm and a fist, draped in futuristic golden armour. “Heroes are not born, they rise,” was written on the poster. Earlier at midnight, they had also shared a video of fireworks being lit on the film's sets in celebration of Prabhas' birthday. “From the Sets of #ProjectK, Wishing the one and only darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday,” read their tweet.

The teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media. The film is being made with a huge budget of ₹500 crores. However, the internet was not happy with the teaser and it was trolled for its shoddy VFX. The film focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena that includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, who kidnapped her.

Prabhas will star next in Salaar with Shruti Haasan. Apart from this, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and has teamed up with Maruthi, and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.

