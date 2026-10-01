Proud husband Raghav Chadha reviews Shaque, showers praise on Parineeti Chopra: ‘This is a genuinely gripping, nail biting watch’

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra made her web series debut with the psychological thriller show, Shaque: Trust No One. The show premiered on Netflix a few days ago. The actor's husband and politician Raghav Chadha shared a heartfelt message for the actor after the show's release.

What Raghav shared

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the premiere of Shaque.

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Taking to Instagram, Raghav shared pictures from the premiere of the Netflix show and wrote in the caption, “Shaque had me hooked till the very end. The suspense keeps building, every episode makes you question what you think you know. By the end I only wanted one answer. Who was the kidnapper? The premiere felt even more special with our closest friends and family there with us.”

He added, “The whole cast really pulls you into the story, and @parineetichopra, you completely lived Anvita. Proud husband aside, this is a genuinely gripping, nail biting watch. Go watch Shaque on Netflix now!”

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About Shaque

{{^usCountry}} The show follows a mother whose baby goes missing and her nine-year-long search for answers. As she gets closer to the truth, secrets begin to emerge, raising questions about trust, relationships and how well we really know the people closest to us. Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series features Parineeti Chopra alongside Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The show follows a mother whose baby goes missing and her nine-year-long search for answers. As she gets closer to the truth, secrets begin to emerge, raising questions about trust, relationships and how well we really know the people closest to us. Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series features Parineeti Chopra alongside Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi. {{/usCountry}}

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Shaque: Trust No One also marks Parineeti’s debut in the web-series space. At the show's trailer launch event, Parineeti revealed that she was pregnant during the shoot. She further joked that the show was her son Neer's debut as well.

HT's review of the show reads, “If you can sense the twist in a seven-episode show by the third episode, either you watch a lot of this genre or the makers are clearly not doing their job right. Here, the second one holds true. In the saturated crime thriller genre, makers face an increasingly difficult challenge of staying ahead of the audience. But as Knives Out films have shown very recently, it is very much possible. Shaque fails in that endeavour. The red herrings are so obvious that you want to laugh at that attempt at misdirection. There is simply no subtlety with every statement, every change in expression, and every pause magnified to an extent that you wonder if the makers underestimate the audience’s comprehension.”