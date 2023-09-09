Pune’s Akkians organise a blood donation camp on Akshay Kumar’s birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar surprised his fans and followers on his birthday. He gifted them a teaser of his upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle; and in return, his fan following in Pune had their own plans to spread smile and kindness throughout the city.Celebrating his 56th birthday on Saturday, the actor was spotted visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple, in Ujjain, with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, a group of Akkians organised a blood donation camp to support thalassemia warriors in Pune. People from all the ages were seen participating in this cause. A heroic win in the name of their hero!

Akshay Kumar’s fans donating blood

Akshay Kumar’s fans organised a blood donation camp

Akshay is currently basking in the success of OMG 2 which has collected more than ₹148 crore at the domestic box office. Other than Welcome to the Jungle, the teaser of Akshay’s new film upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was attached with Jawan on Thursday. Sharing it on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”After Mission Raniganj, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Soorarai Pottru remake, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Hera Pheri 3 and a few more films in the pipeline.

