Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / PV Sindhu gets support from Taapsee Pannu after semi-finals loss at Tokyo Olympics
bollywood

PV Sindhu gets support from Taapsee Pannu after semi-finals loss at Tokyo Olympics

After PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying at the badminton semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, actors Taapsee Pannu and Nehe Dhupia expressed their heartbreak.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood stars react to PV Sindhu's loss at the badminton semi-finals in the Olympics. (AP/Instagram)

PV Sindhu has received support from Taapsee Pannu and Neha Dhupia after she lost the Badminton Women's Singles Semifinal to Tai Tzu Ying at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. On Saturday evening, Taapsee took to Twitter and expressed heartbreak over Sindhu's loss.

In the tweet, the Haseen Dillruba star also shared her thoughts after Indian boxer Pooja Rani lost in the quarterfinals. Taapsee Pannu wrote, "(heartbreak emojis) for Pooja Rani and Sindhu ! We are going to come back stronger !" Neha Dhupia, addressing PV Sindhu, tweeted, "Well played @Pvsindhu1 … down but not out … we still stand a chance … all the best ! @WeAreTeamIndia #olympics #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020."

Earlier in the day, actor Varun Dhawan was seen cheering for Sindhu. He shared a picture from the match, streaming on his television and wrote, "Let's go @pvsindhu1," adding an Indian flag emoji.

Varun Dhawan watches PV Sindhu play.

On Saturday, PV Sindhu faced Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in the Badminton Women's Singles Semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu lost the semifinals 18-21,12-21 in 40 minutes to Tai Tzu-Ying. Sindhu will now face He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match on Sunday. Pooja Rani, on the other hand, lost her quarterfinal match to China's Li Qian by unanimous decision in the women's middleweight 75 kg category.

Taapsee also tweeted about the Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. "So the only team who defeated the Gold Medal winners in Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles badminton are our boys ! I would like to see the glass half full. We have a bright future with @Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj And congratulations Chinese Taipei pair , see u next Olympics :)".

Also read: Sona Mohapatra proud of Times Square poster despite reminder it's an ad, says Spotify featured her, 'not Tulsi Kumar'

India has so far won only one medal so far. Last week, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu pv sindhu vs tai tzu ying taapsee pannu neha dhupia varun dhawan

Related Stories

bollywood

R Madhavan at 'complete loss of words' on seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eat on floor at home: 'Cannot be true'

UPDATED ON JUL 29, 2021 10:20 PM IST
bollywood

Tiger Shroff, inspired by Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, does 140 kg weight squats. Jackie Shroff reacts

PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:06 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP