'Quadfather' Saif Ali Khan hops aboard a ferry in style; Sara Ali Khan hits the gym. See pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan arrived in style at the Versova jetty in Mumbai on Sunday, perhaps on his way to Madh Island. Meanwhile, his daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan, was spotted at he regular gym.

Pictures showed Saif, riding pillion on a motorcycle and hopping onto a ferry, wearing a red T-shirt and white pyjamas. Sara was seen posing for photographers outside her gym, in a sports outfit. Both actors wore masks.

Saif Ali Khan arrives on a bike.

Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently welcomed their second son. Saif announced the pregnancy in a statement: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

However, the couple hasn't revealed the baby's name or face, perhaps to avoid the backlash with which they were greeted when they announced son Taimur's name four years ago. Ahead of his birth, Saif and Kareena opened up about the negative comments they had received online when they revealed Taimur's name. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it (the name of their second son). We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want.

Kareena has slowly started stepping out in public again. On Saturday, she was spotted at her friend Amrita Arora's house, where they were joined by Malaika Arora.

They've had several visitors over, including Sara, her brother Ibrahim, Saif's sister Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu; Kareena's sister Karisma, and friends such as Malaika, Manish Malhotra, and Karan Johar.

