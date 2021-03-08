IND USA
Saif Ali Khan with his kids Ibrahim and Sara.
bollywood

How Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's new home was turned into party venue for Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan threw a cool and trippy 20th birthday party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan last week. The actor transformed his new home into a neon-infused party venue.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently purchased a new house in Mumbai, right next door to his Fortune Heights home. Last week, for the 20th birthday party of his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, he completely transformed the house into a party venue of the trippiest kind.

On Sunday, the party planners and decorators shared photos and videos of the house and how they turned it into a neon-themed dream. Photos show large rooms and hallways, getting covered in slick pink and blue lights, graphic projections, customised posters on the walls, a neon style bar, a graffiti mirror and more.

Watch how the entire look and feel was achieved:

Earlier on Sunday, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan had shared photos from the party, featuring Saif and Ibrahim. "Daddy’s Day Out #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy," she had captioned the post. Sara wore a short grey dress while Ibrahim wore a denim jacket and blue pants. The jacket had 'birthday boy' embossed in red on the back of it.

On his birthday on Saturday, Sara had also posted a long note dedicated to her brother. "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes," she wrote with a bunch of pictures of them.

Kareena and Saif had begun moving into the new home a few days before the arrival of their new baby boy. Kareena had even shared photos from the house as they had dinner with her sister Karisma. Kareena and Saif's son Taimur even had a play date with Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya, at the new house. Kareena had shared a photo of the kids after they enjoyed a swim in the pool.

In a recent interview, designer Darshini Shah, who had designed the couple's current Fortune Heights home, as well as worked on the refurbishment of Saif's ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace, gave details about the new house.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York

She told The Times of India, “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

