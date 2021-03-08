IND USA
Suhana Khan with a friend.
Suhana Khan with a friend.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York

  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new picture with a friend and upped her glamour game. She is currently in New York.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a fresh picture on Sunday with a friend. She is pursuing higher studies in New York.

Sharing the picture as an Instagram Story, she wrote no caption but added a black heart emoji. She had teamed a black leather jacket with a pale pink tube top. A slight pearl necklace added to her appeal. Her friend has a handkerchief top on, paired with a pair of grey jeans.

Suhana Khan is a student in a New York college.
Suhana Khan is a student in a New York college.

Suhana is an ace at the glamour game; a look at her Instagram page gives ample proof of it. Many of Suhana's posts are with her friends. Sharing one such a post with her childhood buddies actor Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana had written: "Just me being the main character."

Suhana is not only about glamour though. Some time back, she had written revealing post on facing discrimination on social media due to her skin colour. She had written: "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

Also read: Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12. Watch video

"Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism"

Suhana and her older brother Aryan Khan are pursuing film studies in different colleges in the US. Her father Shah Rukh has, in previous interviews, made it clear that while his children will eventually join the film industry, they have to complete their education before that.


suhana khan

