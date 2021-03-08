Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new picture with a friend and upped her glamour game. She is currently in New York.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a fresh picture on Sunday with a friend. She is pursuing higher studies in New York.
Sharing the picture as an Instagram Story, she wrote no caption but added a black heart emoji. She had teamed a black leather jacket with a pale pink tube top. A slight pearl necklace added to her appeal. Her friend has a handkerchief top on, paired with a pair of grey jeans.
Suhana is an ace at the glamour game; a look at her Instagram page gives ample proof of it. Many of Suhana's posts are with her friends. Sharing one such a post with her childhood buddies actor Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana had written: "Just me being the main character."
Suhana is not only about glamour though. Some time back, she had written revealing post on facing discrimination on social media due to her skin colour. She had written: "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."
Also read: Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12. Watch video
"Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism"
Suhana and her older brother Aryan Khan are pursuing film studies in different colleges in the US. Her father Shah Rukh has, in previous interviews, made it clear that while his children will eventually join the film industry, they have to complete their education before that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new picture with a friend and upped her glamour game. She is currently in New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka is reunited with Nick, her in-laws in London, wears sweater made by mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan says she 'hated her body' when her weight became a 'national issue'
- Actor Vidya Balan has said that it has taken her time to accept her body because, at one point in her life, she used to hate it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar: Women are a far cry from being equal to men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana thanks Vikas for his role in her career despite their personal equation
- Kangana Ranaut, who earlier accused Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour, thanked him for turning her career around with Queen. She said that he 'played a very significant role' in shaping her destiny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, watch video
- Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya ready to resolve issues with Shamas Siddiqui
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has reaffirmed her wish to reconcile with the actor in a new interview, adding that she is ready to mend her ties with his brother Shamas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky visits Indian Army base camp in Uri, shares photos from his 'lovely day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at a party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos
- Rhea Kapoor dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She shared pictures of her showering him with kisses. See his reply here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan
- Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'
- Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'
- Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox