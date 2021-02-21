IND USA
Suhana Khan regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her
Suhana Khan poses with friend.
Suhana Khan poses with friend.
Suhana Khan regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her

  • Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a new picture from a party on Instagram Stories. She regretted wearing shoes to complete her look.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is having a gala time with her girlfriends in New York. She has now shared a new picture from a party with her bestie, wondering if she should have probably worn heels with a top and jeans.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Suhana wrote, "Probably should've worn heels," with an upset face emoji. She is seen in a turtle neck sleeveless top and high-waist trousers paired with black flat shoes. While her friend posed in a full-sleeved top and cargo pants paired with high heels, Suhana stood beside her to pose for the camera.

Suhana Khan with her friend.
Suhana Khan with her friend.


Ever since Suhana has flown to New York after spending several months with her parents during the coronavirus pandemic, she has been sharing regular updates about her life in the US. She had recently shared glamorous pictures with her friends on Instagram and captioned it, "l8r, not. now." She was seen wearing a two-piece beige bodycon dress while her friends were in black short dresses.

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking in New York. Last month, Shah Rukh and son AbRam had dropped her off at the Mumbai airport in a luxury sports car.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch

While Suhana has a massive fan following on Instagram, she has also faced some hate for her skin colour. In a long post, she had opened up about how Indians themselves hate on their own people. She had written: "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."

