Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch

Priyanka Chopra's actor-singer husband Nick Jonas has revealed how she gave him a pleasant surprise when he came back home. Nick was quite impressed by her gesture and said, "Thank you, babe."

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you’re the best. SNL here we come!"

The video opened with Nick standing in a dark room and switching on the lights to say, "So this happened". He went on to show how the room has been decked with balloons and other decorations, with 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Congratulations Nick' written on two balloons. He reacted, "It's pretty cool. Thank you babe."

Nick will not only host but also be the musical guest on the February 27 episode of Saturday Night Live. He will also perform his upcoming single, Spaceman, on the show.

While Nick is currently living at their Los Angeles home, Priyanka is in London where she is shooting for her web show, Citadel. The Amazon spy series will feature her opposite Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The show will be produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Priyanka is away in London but continues to be close to Nick. During an Instagram live, she had stepped out of her vanity van to show fans around the sets of Citadel. She had worn a green jacket to comfort herself from the cold, which belonged to Nick.

Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff 😂 #Unfinished pic.twitter.com/Mr9Nu3yWYT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 11, 2021

Priyanka has also been promoting her memoir, Unfinished for quite some time. The book is a hit among her fans and admirers. Priyanka had shared a video of their virtual interaction to promote the memoir in which she revealed how Nick got straight to the 'good stuff' in her book. In the video, Nick said, "Some of the stuff about, to be totally real, your early dating life, and your high school crushes... We've spoken about it, but it's just funny to read it."

