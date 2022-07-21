R Madhavan, his son meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik after Vedaant won gold medal in swimming. See pics

Actor R Madhavan, his wife Sarita Birje and their son Vedaant Madhavan met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik recently. The actor shared the photos on his Instagram handle, in which the CM gave an Odisha jersey to Vedaant. Recently, Vedaant broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Also Read: R Madhavan says ‘never say never’ as son Vedaant Madhavan breaks national junior swimming record. Watch

Sharing the pictures, Madhavan wrote, “Such a pleasure to meet with honorable CM and very dynamic Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji. Thank you so much for the kind hospitality & the most fantastic endeavor of putting Odisha firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue map of India-Your commitment for the future of sports is invigorating.”

In the first picture, Naveen Patnaik and Vedaant are clicked holding an Odisha jersey. In another one, Madhavan, Sarita, Vedaant, and Naveen are seen discussing something and in the last one, they posed for a picture.

Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, “So proud of Vedaant," Actor Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “So proud of Vedaant." One fan commented, “Wow. congratulations, both father and son are making us proud of them." Another one wrote, “Congratulations to Vedanth and the proud parents!! India is equally proud.” Many others also poured in their congratulatory messages in the comments section.

A few days back, Madhavan posted a video from the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships on Twitter. The clip featured Vedaant, who won the 1500m freestyle to win the gold medal. In the video, Vedaant swam as the commentator said, “Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page’s record at the 780m mark. I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully. I never thought he would be trying for the record."

In April, Vedaant won gold in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, and many others congratulated him on social media.

