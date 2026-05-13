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R Madhavan on why he gave son Vedaant no free time until he was 15: ‘Indulge him in whatever they want’

R Madhavan has shared insights on parenting his son Vedaant, stressing the importance of gratitude and respect for all individuals. 

May 13, 2026 11:40 am IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Actor R Madhavan has often spoken about raising his son Vedaant Madhavan with strong values despite growing up in a privileged environment. Vedaant, who is an international swimmer representing India at multiple championships, is Madhavan’s son with wife Sarita Birje, whom he married in 1999.

R Madhavan says he gave no free time to son Vedaant until he was 15.(Instagram)

In a recent conversation on the 100 Year Life Project by ACKO with Radhika Gupta, Madhavan opened up about modern parenting, social pressure and the parenting rule that shaped the way he raised his son.

Also read: R Madhavan goes incognito to watch Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai, picture emerges online

Madhavan reflects on teaching Vedaant gratitude and respect

Madhavan said one of the biggest lessons he wanted Vedaant to understand was gratitude and awareness of privilege. “The thing I made sure that Vedaant did was to acknowledge, maybe not as much as my friends, but most certainly acknowledge the liftman, the guard, the drivers, you know, and not call them aayas and stuff like that. Call them didis instead. And I made sure that if the watchman came and said, ‘You are a very polite child, he always says namaste to me,’ I thought my job was well done.”

The parenting advice he learnt in Canada

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film, currently running in theatres, released on March 19 after the first film arrived in theatres on December 5, 2025. Part 2 of the espionage saga will arrive on Netflix internationally and on JioHostar in India on May 14.

 
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