R Madhavan recalls getting intimate with wife Sarita on Mumbai beaches, being caught by police

R Madhavan said that during their courtship period, he and his wife Sarita Birje would make out on the beaches of Mumbai. He revealed that they have also been interrupted by the police and asked to ‘go home’.

Madhavan and Sarita were in a relationship for eight years before they tied the knot in 1999. They have a teenage son, Vedant, who is a swimmer.

As Madhavan was driving past the beach with a Mashable India interviewer, he was asked if he had any anecdotes about Bandstand and Carter Road. “When I was wooing Sarita, we seldom had a place to get intimate. So, these rocks have many stories to tell,” he said.

“We started out like any other couple in Mumbai, on top of the double-decker buses, coochie-cooing by the rocks, having a policeman say ‘go home’ and all that. We have really fond memories of this place,” he added.

Madhavan also said that he enjoyed the street food, including pani puri and vada pav. “My girth is a testimony of all that,” he joked.

Currently, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of the Netflix romantic comedy, Decoupled, which also features Surveen Chawla. They play a married couple who have fallen out of love but decide to stay together for the sake of their young daughter. The show, directed by Hardik Mehta, will premiere on December 17.

Madhavan is also set to make his directorial debut with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, in which he also plays the lead role. While he was originally supposed to co-direct the film with Anant Mahadevan, the latter opted out of the project due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage.