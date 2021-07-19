R Madhavan reacts as fan calls him ‘too perfect’ and ‘future husband’: ‘There are imperfections galore’

R Madhavan shared a picture from the sets as he shot for an upcoming project in Mumbai. The photo was a reflection of him in a make-up mirror. “Mumbai shoot… Feels great to be back on the floors,” he wrote on Twitter.

As Madhavan tweeted the image, one fan could not stop gushing over him. “See, I don’t like this, you’re too perfect. How would I even settle for a man anything lesser than this? All the best, future husband @ActorMadhavan,” they wrote.

Madhavan’s reaction was a modest one. “Oh no I’m just very good at hiding my flaws… ha ha ha There are imperfections galore,” he wrote.

Oh no I’m just very good at hiding my flaws… ha ha ha There are imperfections galore 🙈🙈😁😁😂 https://t.co/NKjB1bTGsl — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 18, 2021

Madhavan also shared the same picture on Instagram and got several compliments. “Whose this handsome hunk,” Raj Kundra commented. “Looking great Maddy,” Shilpa Shirodkar wrote. Fans also showered love on him. “Wowwwww My cutieeee Maddy looking dammm handsome and gorgeous, come back soon Hero..... Lots of love,” one said, while another commented, “You justify the name handsome.”

In 2001, Madhavan made his Bollywood debut in a leading role with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. He has acted in a number of other Hindi films such as Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Guru, 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu. He has also been active in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Also see: Rakhi Sawant has only ‘duaayein’ for Rahul Vaidya but gifts diamond set to Disha Parmar, watch

Most recently, Madhavan was seen in the Tamil film Maara, opposite Shraddha Srinath. The film, a remake of the Malayalam film Charlie, streamed directly on Amazon Prime Video after plans of a theatrical release were stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up next, Madhavan will make his directorial debut with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, in which he also plays the lead role. The film is based on the life of former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage.