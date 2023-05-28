R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan joins him at IIFA 2023, fans praise father-son duo: ‘Beautiful talented family’

R Madhavan walked the green carpet at IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He was accompanied by wife Sarita and son Vedaant Madhavan. Vedaant is a swimming champion and has a fan following of his own. While the actor was in a black bandhgala suit, Vedaant was in a green velvet suit paired with a black T-shirt and had a chain around his neck. Sarika was in a shimmery grey saree. Also read: IIFA 2023 winners full list

R Madhavan poses with son Vedaant Madhavan and wife Sarika at IIFA.

A video of the family posing for photographers at IIFA was shared online. Madhavan is seen holding his IIFA trophy as he poses alongside Vedaant and Sarika. He won the Best Director award for his film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he played the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Fans react to pics of R Madhavan and family

Fans couldn't stop praising them with praise in the comments section. A fan called them ‘beautiful talented family’, while another called them 'well mannered'. A person commented, “Educated, well mannered and beautiful people always makes India proud… look at their son.”

One more comment read, “Only cultured and educated family of Bollywood. Son is humble and living on his achievements and not like the others, who are going under the knife or opting for skin whitening procedures. Let’s not forget addiction of all sorts and loads of attitude for achieving nothing as yet.”

Vedaant Madhavan's achievements

Last month, Vedaant won five gold medals for India at the Malaysian Invitational age group championship 2023. R Madhavan shared an Instagram post on the occasion. Sharing a few pictures of the swimmer, he wrote, "With Gods grace and all your good wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PB's at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful".

Vedaant earlier won three gold medals (boys 100m, 200m and 1500m) and two silver (boys 400m and 800m) for Maharashtra at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

R Madhavan's upcoming projects

After the release of Rocketry, R Madhavan was also seen in the film Dhokha: Round D Corner last year. He will now be seen in the web series, The Railway Men and has quite a few Hindi and Tamil films in his kitty.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.