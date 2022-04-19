R Madhavan reacts to Priyanka Chopra praising his son Vedaant Madhavan for winning swimming gold: 'You are the best'

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan continues to being showered with praise after winning a gold in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. All from Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the actor, his wife Sarita and their 616-year-old son for his achievement. Also read: Vishal Bharadwaj praises 'desi food with a twist' as he visits Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, she reacts

Sharing her happiness on Vedaant's win, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita,” along with a heart emoticon." Replying to her, R Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited. Gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best.”

Kangana, who has worked with Madhavan in the Tanu Weds Manu an its sequel, also shared a picture of Vedaant on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Congratulations @actormaddy, Sarita and Vedaant," along with a smiley with three hearts emoji, hands joined emoji and tricolour icons.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vedaant Madhavan's win.

Shilpa Shetty tweeted late Monday, “Winning for the Tricolour with flying colours. Take a bow, @ActorMadhavan @msaru1! Job well done.”

Genelia Deshmukh also congratulated R Madhavan on Twitter. She wrote, “Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan It is amazing and inspirational too. Our warmest regards to Sarita and yourself @ActorMadhavan... You must be very very proud and so are we." Replying to her, Madhavan wrote, “Oh boy … thank you so so much @geneliad.. That is so very kind of you. good to hear this form a super parent herself. We are thrilled .. gods grace.”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Keerthy Suresh, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, and Kailash Kher had also congratulated Madhavan and his family for Vedaant's win. At the Danish Open, Vedaant bettered his personal best time to stop the clock at 8:17.28 in the 800m freestyle event, to beat local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.

