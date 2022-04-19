Vishal Bharadwaj praises 'desi food with a twist' as he visits Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, she reacts

Priyanka Chopra has reacted to filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj who shared a picture after visiting her restaurant in New York. The filmmaker, who directed Priyanka in 2009 film Kaminey and 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, praised the desi food he relished at the restaurant. Priyanka had launched the restaurant Sona last year and occasionally visits the place. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas play Alia Bhatt song on their drive around Los Angeles. Watch video

Sharing a picture from his visit to Sona, Vishal wrote on Twitter, "What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra." The picture shows him with a big smile on his face as he poses for a picture after having food at the restaurant.

Priyanka reacted to his post on Twitter, “So glad you liked it sir. You’re welcome anytime. @VishalBhardwaj.”

As Priyanka and Vishal had a brief conversation on Twitter, fans of the two shared their desire to see them reunite for a movie. A fan wrote, “When is next kaminey, 7 khoon maaf coming..... Collabrate with Mr. Bhardwaj!!” Another commented, “Please do more movies. We miss you on screen.”

Priyanka was shooting at the time of Sona's launch. She had however, penned a note to announce the launch and had mentioned that it was her husband Nick Jonas who came up with the name. She had written in an Instagram post, “TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”

Mentioning how Nick came up with the name, she had added, “Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means ‘gold,’ and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!”

Priyanka is now a new mom as she and Nick welcomed a baby girl in January via surrogacy. The actor has several projects in pipeline including Citadel, Text For You, Ending Things and Jee Le Zaraa.

