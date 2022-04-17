Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas play Alia Bhatt song on their drive around Los Angeles. Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a sneak peek into her Saturday with singer-husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick went for a car ride around Los Angeles and looks like they enjoyed some Hindi songs through it. Priyanka shared a short video on Instagram Stories that showed her and Nick in their car. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shakes after overeating to make space for food. Watch)

The video began with a glimpse of Priyanka in the rear view mirror as she filmed herself. It then panned to the highway ahead of them and ended with Nick in the driver's seat. Ikk Kudi from Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab played in the background. Looks like they were listening to Diljit's version of the song.

Sharing the video, Priyanka added heart emojis to Nick's tag. The couple seemed to be celebrating an award for Nick that was announced on Saturday. Nick will receive a Golden Glove Award to recognise his labour towards spreading awareness on Diabetes Type 1.

Priyanka recently wished Alia Bhatt on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. “Awwww..congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness @aliabhatt n Ranbir,” she wrote. Priyanka has previously worked with Ranbir in Barfi and Anjaana Anjani. She will work with Alia in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaara. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogacy earlier this year. Neither has shared any picture of even the name of their daughter with their fans yet.

Recently, in a chat with comedian-host Lilly Singh for latter's book lanch, Priyanka spoke about becoming a mother for the first time. She said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

