R Madhavan teases son Vedaant on 16th birthday: 'Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at'

Actor R Madhavan wished his son Vedaant on Sunday as he rang in his 16th birthday. Taking to Instagram, R Madhavan shared a picture with him and penned a note in which he also pulled Vedaant's leg.

In the photo, the father-son duo stood next to each other as they smiled for the camera. While Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with denims, Vedaant wore a black T-shirt. Madhavan tied the knot with Sarita Madhavan in 1999. The couple welcomed Vedaant in 2005.

Madhavan captioned the post, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father." He also added several red heart and kiss emojis.

Reacting to the post, actor Bipasha Basu wrote, "Soooo cute." Shilpa Shirodkar wished, "Happiest birthday Vendant". Actor Tannaz Irani said, "Omg Happy Birthday! Has he really become this big? I remember some pics of him when he was a toddler! God bless and good wishes."

R Madhavan often shares glimpses of his life on the social media platform. Recently, on his father's 80th birthday, he shared a picture of his parents.

He captioned the post, "Dear Appa-You taught me the true meaning of Dignity, Grace and Unconditional Love--led by example and someone I desperately want to emulate as a son, father, husband, son-in-law, and father-in-law. Happy Sadhabhishekam (80th Birthday). Your blessing is my strongest force. I pray to always be reborn as your son."

R Madhavan is awaiting the release of his digital series Decoupled. He will also be seen in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.