R Madhavan trolled by FTII students over silence on CJP protest with 'Gayab' and 'NEET For Sale' posters

As support continues to grow for the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest demanding union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak and broader education reforms, actor R Madhavan has come under fire for remaining silent on the issue. Many Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students have criticised the chairman, with several mocking his silence with the "Gayab" meme.

R Madhavan mocked

R Madhavan was most recently seen in Dhurandhar The Revenge. (PTI)

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Recently, an image of Madhavan's cabin door at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing attention online. The door was plastered with the "Gayab" meme, alongside a poster reading, "NEET for Sale", a clear reference to the ongoing protests over the alleged exam paper leak.

The image has since gone viral, with many social media users taking to the comment section to call out the actor. Many took to the comments section urging Madhavan to break his silence on the protests, given his role as chairman of one of the country's leading film institutes.

One comment read, “@actormaddy is in studios for Dhurandhar 3, to explain how Major Iqbal printed leaked fake NEET papers”, with another writing, “He's still in the character of Ajit Doval, living the life of a spy is not easy, you have to stay underground.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Enjoying in Dubai,” one shared. Meanwhile, another wrote, “In case y’all don’t remember he shifted out of India for the future of his son. So he acknowledges there’s no future for kids here and he’s privileged enough to make a move for it rather than raising his voice for change. Sell out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Enjoying in Dubai,” one shared. Meanwhile, another wrote, “In case y’all don’t remember he shifted out of India for the future of his son. So he acknowledges there’s no future for kids here and he’s privileged enough to make a move for it rather than raising his voice for change. Sell out.” {{/usCountry}}

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“He is reading Dhurandhar 3 script,” one mocked, with one sharing, “@actormaddy shame on you.”

“Boycott him and his family. Stop associating with them. @vedaantmadhavan is his son. Call his father out whenever you see him,” one shared.

Another social media user commented, “@actormaddy is a spineless he just want to earn money from this country and want to live in dubai”.

One wrote, “Don't watch their movies, that's the only way to revolt against these spineless creatures”, with one writing, “@actormaddy cowards shouldn't hold power in artistic spaces. Please resign.”

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“@actormaddy Not one post. Shame,” one shared.

About the Cockroach Janta Party protest

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest and went on an indefinite hunger strike. On July 20, protesters marched towards Parliament as part of the Chalo Sansad campaign, drawing support from several public figures, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Hanumankind and Amol Parashar.

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On Monday, police personnel used lathi-charge and tear gas shells, with the CJP alleging brutality and accusing the security personnel of “attacking” a truck which was carrying Abhijeet Dipke, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, and actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj. Around 50,000 protesters had taken to the streets on Monday to demand the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest march, which began in a peaceful manner with protesters carrying flowers for police personnel, saw the main protest stage being dismantled by the cops by late afternoon and protesters being cleared from Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, accused protesters of displaying “unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour” during the march and accused them of attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles and public property. Since then, several celebrities, including Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Bajwa, have condemned the use of violence against students during the protest.