Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas wants a ‘flirtationship’ but Pooja Hegde wins his heart with 97 kisses. Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Radha Krishna Kumar’s epic love story, Radhe Shyam, was shared online on Thursday. The film, which features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, will be out on January 14, 2022.

In the film, Prabhas plays a man who believes he is not cut out for relationships or marriage. When a foreigner he has been romancing for a while says ‘I love you’ to him, he replies, “Don’t. I’m just looking for a flirtationship.”

However, when Pooja comes into the picture, Prabhas falls in love with her after some yawning and 97 kisses, a number that is mentioned multiple times in the trailer. He is then revealed to be ‘the great Vikramaditya’, a sought-after palmist who can see the future.

There are ominous shots of a shipwreck, Prabhas swinging through fire like a wrecking ball, a bloody Pooja drowning in a bathtub and an explosion.

Watch the trailer here:

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section on YouTube. “Eagerly waiting for this masterpiece,” one wrote. “The way Prabhas speaks Hindi is the cutest..when miracle meets creativity, Radhe Shyam is created,” another said. “This is gonna be something bigger than we expect,” a third wrote.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam is slated for a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The romantic drama, also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was originally supposed to release in July this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Salaar, Adipurush and Project-K in the pipeline, while Pooja’s line-up includes Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Acharya and Most Eligible Bachelor.

