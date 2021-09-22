Prabhas annoyed by Pooja Hegde’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’? Radhe Shyam producers clarify

UV Creations, the producers of Radhe Shyam, shut down rumours of a rift between lead stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Their clarification comes after it was reported that Pooja’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’ on the sets irked Prabhas.

According to the reports, Prabhas refused to speak to Pooja because of her high-handed attitude and tendency to show up late for the shoot. However, UV Creations called the rumours ‘baseless’ and said in a statement that the two actors ‘have great respect and admiration for each other’.

“These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry,” a leading daily quoted UV Creations as saying in a statement.

Addressing rumours of Pooja not reaching the sets on time, the statement said, “Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots.” It added, “She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas and Pooja’s first collaboration. The romantic drama was originally slated to release in July this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prabhas announced the new release date - January 14, 2022 - along with a new poster earlier this year. “Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!,” he captioned his Instagram post. The film, also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Prabhas also has Salaar, Adipurush and Project-K in the pipeline, while Pooja’s line-up of films includes Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Acharya and Most Eligible Bachelor.

