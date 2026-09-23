Radhika Apte recalls being ‘scared’ after intimate clip leak, couldn’t step out for 4 days: ‘My watchman had seen it’

Radhika Apte recently recalled the trauma she went through when an intimate scene from one of her films was leaked. The actor admitted that she felt unsafe and was unable to step out of her home for four days after the incident.

'My watchman had seen it as well'

Radhika Apte was most recently seen in a segment in Lust Stories 3.

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Radhika, who currently stars in the anthology Lust Stories 3, opened up about the incident while discussing the challenges actors can face while shooting intimate scenes. She told India Today, “We were talking about being able to do intimate scenes, but once something I had done was leaked, I literally couldn’t step out of the house for four days. The problem is that it can come home very quickly. Your doorbell can ring, and somebody can be outside your house because they felt offended. So, it’s not that easy. It’s much more complicated. I remember my stylist telling me that her driver couldn’t stop looking at the clip and kept asking her, 'You’re going to her house?' My watchman had seen it as well. Things like that started happening, and it became very difficult to deal with.”

'I was really scared because I was living alone'

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{{^usCountry}} Concerned about her safety, Radhika sought help from members of her team and was open with them about protecting her if she felt threatened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concerned about her safety, Radhika sought help from members of her team and was open with them about protecting her if she felt threatened. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, "I eventually called my driver and my spot dada and told them, 'There is a clip that has been leaked. Have you seen it? Because if you have not, I’ll send it to you. Watch it. If you’re okay with it, then you have to protect me. Otherwise, do not work with me. Here’s your salary; you can go'. And they both said, 'We will look after you'. I was really scared because I was living alone in an apartment at the time. So yes, it can get quite tricky," she added.

Radhika Apte on turning down a project because of fear

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In the same interaction, Radhika also admitted that she once really wanted to do a project but decided against it because of the political environment at the time. She said it was the first time she had allowed fear to dictate her professional choice because she did not want to jeopardise her entire family.

Radhika said she felt "ashamed" about the decision but ultimately chose to protect her family. She also revealed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had advised her against starring in that particular project.

Radhika Apte embraced motherhood in 2024

Radhika has also been balancing her career with motherhood in recent years. She and her husband, British musician Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2024. The actor announced the news by sharing a picture of herself breastfeeding her one-week-old baby during her first work meeting after giving birth.

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She returned to work almost immediately after giving birth. In February 2025, she attended the BAFTAs and shared a glimpse of the realities of balancing work and motherhood, including pumping breast milk during the event.

Radhika continued working after becoming a mother, with Sister Midnight among and she also returned to the screen in Lust Stories 3, which premiered on Netflix this month.