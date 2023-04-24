Radhika Apte says it's hard to reject roles: ‘Sometimes you don’t have anything else, you wonder if you'll get work’

Actor Radhika Apte has revealed that there are moments when she worries about turning down a role because she wonders if the projects will keep coming. In a new interview, she also said that it's difficult to find characters that inspire her and that's one of the reasons why she chooses to do limited work. (Also Read | Radhika Apte says 'working abroad is tough', talks about her projects in the West)

Radhika divides her time between India and the UK. The actor is known for films such as Badlapur, Phobia, Andhadhun, and Monica, O My Darling.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Radhika talked about turning down a role, “I just say, ‘I don’t feel like doing the part right now’. It is hard to reject because sometimes you don’t have anything else and you feel, ‘Will I get work?’ As a freelance actor, you are constantly thinking about your next project, it can be scary but it is ok.”

She also talked about scripts, “It is difficult these days to find that good script as everyone is making everything so fast, there are lots of other parameters that have to fit in. It is difficult to find roles that you just wholeheartedly go and feel this is so well crafted. I live in two countries, I work when I want to do work, I don’t do a lot of work because it makes me feel quite exhausted, so I select less work, I like it that way. When I don’t work, I write, read, and do things other than acting."

Radhika was most recently seen in Mrs Undercover, in which she plays Durga, a housewife who is a spy. Mrs Undercover, a ZEE5 film, has been directed by debutante Anushree Mehta. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles. It is touted as a spy comedy. Mrs Undercover premiered on April 14.

Sharing her experience working in the film, Radhika had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “For me, Mrs Undercover is special for many reasons. Not only spy comedy is an unexplored genre in India, but in my very first narration of this film I fell for my character of Durga. Durga is funny, kind, sincere, she is also clumsy and unsure of herself, and this film is her journey of discovering her own strength.”

