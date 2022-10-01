Radhika Apte on Vikram Vedha co-star Saif Ali Khan: 'The best thing about him is that he speaks his mind, but…’

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, released on September 30. The film, directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, also stars Radhika Apte in a key role. In a new interview, Radhika talked about working with Saif. Radhika said the best thing about him was that he ‘speaks his mind’. The actor added that she feels free to speak her mind, when she is with him. Radhika and Saif have previously worked together in Sacred Games. Also read: Vikram Vedha box office day 1 collection

Radhika Apte said Saif Ali Khan and her have a similar sense of humour. The actor added that although she did not know him that well, to find out whether their sensibilities match, they were on the same page as far as ‘sense of humour was concerned’.

“If your sense of humour matches with another person’s, it tells you a lot. And that’s the hardest [thing to bond over]. You might like somebody but if you don’t laugh at each other’s jokes, it can be very dangerous (laughs). I don’t know him that well to say that our sensibilities match. But if you’re on the same page as far as your sense of humour is concerned, your sensibilities can be pretty similar,” Radhika told News 18.

The actor further spoke about their relationship, and what made it special. “It’s not like we share similar opinions on certain things but that makes it more interesting since we can chat and exchange perspectives. The best thing about Saif is that he speaks his mind but is open to listening to another person too. And that’s why I feel free to speak my mind as well when I’m with him, which is taken very well. I prefer such relationships,” Radhika said.

Saif and Radhika’s latest release Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The original and the remake have both been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

