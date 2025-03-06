Radhika Apte set to make her directorial debut with action fantasy film titled Kotya

Actor Radhika Apte is all set to take on the role of a director. The actor, who has acted in several acclaimed films in the last few years like Padman, Andhadhun, Monica O My Darling and more, will now make her directorial debut with an action fantasy film titled Kotya. (Also read: Radhika Apte pumps breastmilk in bathroom during BAFTAs, holds champagne glass: ‘It’s hard to be a new mum and work’) Radhika Apte recently gave birth to a baby girl in December 2024.

About Radhika Apte's project

The announcement was revealed as part of the CinéV-CHD Market lineup, along with the second edition of India’s Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), as reported by Variety. The lineup includes 22 diverse projects from established and emerging filmmakers.

As per the report, Radhika's film is a “Hindi/Marathi action-fantasy follows a young migrant sugarcane cutter who gains superpowers after a forced medical procedure and uses them to free her family from debt.” The feature film will be produced by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

The lineup

Some of the other projects unveiled as part of the lineup include upcoming titles associated with Hansal Mehta, Nandita Das, All We Imagine As Light star Kani Kusruti, The Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose, and Eeb Alley Ooo! maker Prateek Vats.

On the work front, Radhika was most recently seen in Sister Midnight. The filn had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and went on to earn a BAFTA nomination in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category. Radhika was nominated for a BIFA award too. The film stars Radhika as a woman who is dragged into an unhappy arranged marriage.

In December last year, Radhika announced the birth of her child with her husband, Benedict Taylor. On Instagram, Radhika shared a photograph with the newborn, in which she breastfed her. The photo also highlighted her return to work following her maternity leave.