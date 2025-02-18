Radhika Apte pumps breastmilk in bathroom during BAFTAs, holds champagne glass: ‘It’s hard to be a new mum and work’

Actor Radhika Apte has shared a picture of herself breast pumping milk adding that she attended the BAFTA awards just two months after welcoming her child. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Radhika posted the photo in which she was standing inside a bathroom. (Also Read | Radhika Apte bared baby bump for photoshoot a week before delivery, admits struggling with weight gain) Radhika Apte shared her photos from the 78th BAFTA Awards.

Radhika breast pumps at BAFTAs

In the picture, Radhika held her pump near her chest in one hand. She held a champagne glass in her other hand. The actor smiled as she posed inside the bathroom. The actor was seen in a lavender outfit.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "And now my BAFTAs reality (laughing face emoji) #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump. I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast pumping timings."

"She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo (laughing face and red heart emoji). It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated. (Face holding back tears emoji) #baftas2025 #sistermidnight #postpartum," she added.

Earlier, she shared a bunch of photos from the event on Instagram. She wrote, “Sister Midnight at the BAFTAs. Big congratulations to @deathpunkbaby for the nomination. First big outing after birth.. 2 months postpartum.. 2 hours of sleep.. I couldn’t have done it without the fabulous people in the team. THANK YOU.”

Radhika's film was nominated at BAFTAs

Radhika's film comedy horror film Sister Midnight was nominated at the 78th BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. It is directed by Karan Kandhari in his directorial debut. The film stars Radhika as a woman who is dragged into an unhappy arranged marriage.

About Radhika

In December last year, Radhika announced the birth of her child with her husband, Benedict Taylor. On Instagram, Radhika shared a photograph with the newborn, in which she breastfed her. The photo also highlighted her return to work following her maternity leave.

Radhika and Benedict married in 2012. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance. They lived together before marrying in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.