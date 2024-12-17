Radhika Apte bared baby bump for photoshoot a week before delivery, admits struggling with weight gain

Radhika Apte is bumping her way into our hearts! The actor, who kept her pregnancy under wraps for most of the year, has finally flaunted her baby bump in a stunning photoshoot for a magazine. She revealed that she was struggling to come to terms with her changing appearance during pregnancy. Also read: Radhika Apte is pregnant! Actor debuts baby bump on BFI London Film Festival red carpet In October, Radhika Apte surprised everyone by flaunting her baby bump at a film festival.

Radhika Apte's bump-tastic photoshoot

Radhika Apte has beautifully showcased her baby bump in a photo shoot for Vogue magazine.

The monochromatic images exude a subtle sense of style, with Radhika embracing shades of brown and monochrome hues. Her understated elegance is further accentuated by her sleek, pinned-back hair and minimalist makeup, allowing her natural glow to take centre stage. With her radiant smile and effortless style, Radhika looks cool in the images.

Talking about the shoot, Radhika said, “I did this photo shoot a week before giving birth. Truth is, I struggled to embrace how I looked at the time. I had never seen myself put on so much weight. My body was swollen, I had shooting pains in my pelvis, and the lack of sleep had skewed my perspective on everything. Now, not even two weeks into motherhood, my body looks different again.”

She added that now she is adapting to the new “challenges and new discoveries” as a new mom. “A different perspective has set in. I look at these photos with much kinder eyes and feel bad for being so hard on myself. Now, I can see only beauty in these changes, and I know I will cherish these photos forever,” she added.

In the interview, the actor shared that she plans to stay in London until the end of February and then fly back to India to resume work.

Letting the secret out

In October, Radhika Apte surprised everyone by flaunting her baby bump while walking down the red carpet of BFI London Film Festival. The actor attended the screening of her movie Sister Midnight at the film festival. Radhika wore a black, off-shoulder midi dress and tied her hair in a bun.

Last week, she announced that she had welcomed a baby girl. On Friday, the actor shared the first glimpse of her little one. The image shows her breastfeeding the baby while sitting on a bed, with a laptop placed in front of her. In her caption, she wrote, “First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #itsagirl #bliss @benedmusic."

Radhika has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple likes to keep a low profile despite working in the entertainment industry. They met in 2011 when Radhika was in London to learn. They got married in 2012 and had an official ceremony in 2013.