'Attractive in a Gutka way': The internet responds to Ekta Kapoor's uncalled for dig at Radhika Apte in throwback clip

Remember when Radhika Apte and Tusshar Kapoor were apparently a thing? Well, that wasn't really real. Back in 2011, when Radhika — now an international name with oodles of critical credibility to her name — was relatively a fresh, unexplored face in the industry, she featured in Krishna DK's Shor in the City. Around the time of the film's release, rumour mills were ripe with Tusshar and Radhika having apparently hit it off romantically. Years later in an interview with Mashable India, Radhika revealed it all being a publicity gimmick, one she was not even in on: "I had gone to London to study contemporary dance. Saibo became a huge hit so they called me back for promotions. Then they only spread some link-up rumours about me and Tusshar. It obviously wasn't true. I didn't know. Initially, I was very entertained, because I got an article that I was apparently in Goa celebrating Valentine's Day with Tusshar Kapoor, and I was studying for my exams in London", she shared. Internet hits back at Ekta Kapoor following her 'horsey' dig at Radhika Apte in old Koffee with Karan clip(Photos: IMDb, Reddit)

Regardless, Radhika and Tusshar's 'romance' received quite the attention at the time, owing to a certain comment made by Ekta Kapoor during her joint appearance with Tusshar on the ever-controversial Koffee with Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. When trying to egg out of Tusshar who he was seeing, Radhika's name was brought up by Ekta with an unappreciable twang. The producer even went on to call her "attractive in a horsey way" as Tusshar evidently attempted to steer the conversation away from her. Though more than a decade old, the clip has now resurfaced on the internet, with fans too having opinions on the uncalled for dig.

Taking cue from the 'horsey' line, one comment in particular read: "Yeah Ekta, I mean you’re also attractive in a Gutkha way". Other comments to the tune read, "I thought tushar was pretty decent and almost trying to save Radhika in this interview. Ekta was being bitchy for no reason :|", "So tasteless and then they call themselves classy", "No amount of money can give you class", "That condescending attitude towards a Marathi surname while working in Maharashtra" and "Girl idk if this is scripted or what but that is truly unclassy behavior regardless. Miss Ma'am, calling someone 'horsey' just because you're 'jealous' is such a looser behavior".

As far as reacting to the statement, Radhika, during an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show said, "When that happened, I was in London studying dance. I still really don’t know why this was said" also pointing out how Ekta had otherwise been nice to her in person.

More recently, Radhika just welcomed her first born, a daughter, with her British musician husband, Benedict Taylor. The two have been married since 2012.

What are your thoughts on Ekta's old dig at Radhika?