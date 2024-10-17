Radhika Apte is pregnant! Actor debuts baby bump on BFI London Film Festival red carpet

Radhika Apte is expecting her first baby. The actor attended the screening of her movie Sister Midnight at BFI London Film Festival on October 16, Wednesday. There, she debuted her big baby bump, surprising fans. (Also read: Radhika Apte reveals she has no photos from her wedding with Benedict Taylor: ‘We forgot to click pictures’) Radhika Apte debuted a baby bump at BFI film fest.

Radhika Apte's subtle announcement

Radhika shared pictures from her appearance on social media but didn't mention her pregnancy. “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024,” she simply captioned her post. The photos showed her posing solo and with the film's cast and crew on the red carpet.

Radhika wore a black, off-shoulder midi dress and tied her hair in a bun. The actor was flooded with congratulations and good wishes. “Omg!!! She’s pregnant, how exciting,” wrote a fan. “Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet,” read another comment. “Congratulations ❤️on all fronts,” another wrote.

Who is her husband?

Radhika is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple, who divides time between London and Mumbai, likes to keep a low profile despite working in the entertainment industry. They met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and began living together soon. They had a small wedding in 2012 before an official ceremony in 2013.

About Radhika Apte's work

Radhika was recently seen in a cameo role in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Radhika also has the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keethy Suresh, which hails from YRF Entertainment. The series is being directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.

Sister Midnight is a ‘genre-bending comedy about a frustrated and misanthropic newlywed who discovers certain feral impulses that land her in unlikely situations.’ It is directed by Karan Kandhari. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.