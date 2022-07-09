Radhika Apte reveals she has no photos from her wedding with Benedict Taylor: ‘We forgot to click pictures’

Radhika Apte is known to be media-shy. The actor is not as social media savvy as some of her colleagues from the industry and has spoken about her penchant for not getting clicked. But one might assume that she’d be more particular about capturing personal moments. However, in a recent interview, Radhika revealed that she does not even have a single picture from her own wedding, and gave a rather unusual reason for it. Also read: Radhika Apte: Tired of seeing my colleagues undergoing surgeries

Radhika married British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor in 2012. The couple, who divides time between London and Mumbai, likes to keep a low profile despite working in the entertainment industry. They met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and began living together soon. They had a small wedding in 2012 before an official ceremony in 2013.

Speaking with India Today recently, Radhika recalled her wedding and revealed, “When I got married to Benedict 10 years ago, we forgot to click pictures. We had a DIY marriage. We called our friends, made food ourselves, had the wedding at a place in Northern England, and partied. But no pictures, even though half of our friends were photographers, none of them too clicked any pictures. We were all so drunk. So I don't have any pictures of my wedding. Which is nice in a different way.”

Radhika added that Benedict is ‘worse’ than her when it comes to clicking pictures on memorable occasions but now they are slowly making amends. “My husband is worse, he clicks no pictures at all. But, now when we go for holidays we try to click something at least,” she said.

The actor was recently seen in Forensic, which streamed on Zee5. The murder mystery featured Radhika as a police officer and also starred Vikrant Massey, Rohit Roy, and Prachi Desai. Radhika will be seen next in Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Pushkar-Gayatri, who directed the original, return for the Hindi remake too.

