Radhika Apte: Tired of seeing my colleagues undergoing surgeries to change their face and bodies

Despite being part of show business, actor Radhika Apte likes to maintain distance from its glitz. That’s because she doesn’t understand the superficial nature of the industry, and reluctance to embrace the lines which come with age.

“One of the most challenging things of my career has been accepting rejection, which is a constant and still a part of my life. That’s fine because freelancers always get rejected constantly,” Apte tells us, going on to reveal the thing which she is finding it hard to accept.

The 36-year-old continues, “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies”.

“I just can’t cope with it. And I don’t see a lot of people standing up for it or standing against it. In fact, (there are) people (from the industry) who talk about body positivity themselves and they have gone through so many things (done). I am a bit tired of that and I find it very, very challenging (to accept),” adds the actor, who has headed back to London to be with her husband after wrapping up Vikram Vedha.

Opening up about her time in London, the Sacred Games star shares, “London makes me less anxious, less insecure. It constantly reminds me of what it is that I really want to do, and what are my priorities. So, the distance (from the industry) always helps. Life here is very diverse… It gets quite tiring in Mumbai because it’s all about meeting the industry people”.

The actor entered the industry in 2005 with a small role in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. After spending 17 years in the industry, she is sure about one thing, and it is that she is not willing to compromise.

“I have become less able to compromise. I’m a bit tired and bored of doing things that I don’t really agree with, or saying great things about something that I don’t think is great. I’m tired of doing small talk with people, attending unnecessary parties and unnecessarily just being there in front of people. I’m just tired of all of that,” confesses Apte.

Right now, the spark inspiring her is missing, which is why she is on a break to explore it herself.

“The content which is coming to me has not been very inspiring lately… I am taking a break because I’m just not sure what I want to do. In the next couple of months. I’ll decide what I want to do,” wraps up Apte, who has four films ready for release this year, including Mrs Undercover and Monica, O My Darling.