bollywood

Radhika Madan doesn’t fear being out of sight, out of mind

Actor Radikha Madan talks about her back-to-back releases, Ray and Feels Like Ishq; opens up about being body shamed in the initial days of her career
By Titas Chowdhury
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A while back, Radhika Madan spoke about being body shamed and being asked to undergo a surgery in the initial days of her career.

While 2020 was a relatively quiet year for Radhika Madan with a single release, Angrezi Medium (2020), this year, she already had two back-to-back outings with anthology films, Ray and Feels Like Ishq.Ask her if she feared being out of sight and hence, out of mind and she admits being unfazed by it. “The pandemic was going on and shoots had to be stalled. I was at home and was happy spending some quality time with my parents in Delhi after working continuously for so many months,” she says.

While she has been lauded for performance in Ray’s Spotlight, the anthology received brickbats from a certain section of netizens for not adhering to the original plotlines. “To each, his own,” remarks Madan, adding, “People are entitled to their opinions. All I can say is that we had taken Satyajit Ray’s stories and adapted it to suit the modern sensibilities else it would look and feel very dated.”

As for Feels Like Ishq, the actor was happy to be a part of a light-hearted project after playing some intense parts over the past few years. “Essaying so many intense parts, one after the other, takes a toll on you after a point of time. Working on Feels Like Ishq felt like a party and before we knew it, the shoot was over,” she shares.

A while back, she spoke about being body shamed and being asked to undergo a surgery in the initial days of her career. Talking about it, the actor tells us, “I’m ready to lose and gain weight if my characters require me to do so. For my first film, Pataakha (2018), I had gained 12kg because I had to play a woman who is way older than I am. In the same month, I was required to audition for a 17-year old girl. I also had to undergo training to get into the shape of a swimmer in Shiddat.”

