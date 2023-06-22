Radhika Madan on trolling for her comment on TV: ‘It is so heartbreaking’

Radhika Madan has explained her comment on why she took an exit from TV and switched to films. She said that people reacted to her statement, even without hearing the question she was asked. (Also read: Radhika Madan bags actor award for Sanaa)

Radhika Madan started her career with a TV show. (Varinder Chawla)

Radhika started her career with TV and, most recently featured in a web show -Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo which also starred Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. She also headlined the recent sports drama Kacchey Limbu.

'People reacted with half information'

Radhika told ETimes in an interview that people criticising her reacted with half information and did not even bother to see/read the question she was responding to when she made the statements, “It is so heartbreaking. I was asked, ‘Why did I quit television?’ and so I told the truth. I stand by my words and will always share what led to the transition. Surprisingly, I have been saying the same thing since my first film Pataakha (2018). I have no idea why this time around it created such a stir! About the U-turn, I will praise TV for all the good it did for me. It made me who I am. It is the best acting school that you can ask for. If you have done television, you can do anything in the world.”

She added, “Shooting for a TV builds your endurance, whereas shooting for movies feels like a luxury. I require time to do a lot of prep and I need a certain amount of time for rest and recovery. So, I just prefer the other medium (films/OTT). That doesn’t mean one is better than the other. I hope people respect my choice. If I am not judging anybody’s opinion, I don’t expect to be judged either.”

Radhika's comment on TV

In an interview with News18 last month, Radhika had said it was “pretty tough” for her to transition from TV to movies but she left the comforts of working in TV shows and did not hesitate in starting from the scratch. She added that she loved auditioning for films, and continues to be a student who is ready to work hard for her dreams. Radhika also called her switch from TV to movies “a pretty badass move”.

Radhika's career

Radhika made her acting debut in 2014 with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and worked in the show for two years. She worked on the small screen for four years before switching to movies with Vishal Bhardwaj's Patakhaa in 2018. She has since featured in several films including Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, and Kuttey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.