Radhika Madan doesn't mind that Sajini Shinde Ka Viral video released alongside Tejas, 12th Fail: ‘I love it'

Radhika Madan and unconventional roles go hand-in-hand. The actor proves it yet again in her latest Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film revolves around disappearance of a young teacher. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Radhika explains the unusual title of the film wasn’t even their first choice. Radhika Madan on Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video and more.

Radhika on Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Radhika says, “The title is relevant to the film. It tackles the repercussions of social media validation. It’s about a girl whose video was put on social media without her consent. Our film had a different title but we screened it for Sriram Raghavan sir. He suggested that we should change the title and that’s how we came up with this one.”

A lot of times personal videos get leaked online. Does that mean Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is based on a true story? The lead actor shares, “It is not based on a particular story but is inspired by a lot of true events. There was a teacher who posted a picture of her private Facebook account. Her student saw it and the parents told authorities; she was suspended for it. A lot of such stories are there. It’s a depiction of what can go wrong in social media.”

Thus, she believes that the film comes with a social message, but without being preachy about it. “It’s a social thriller. It’s not preachy, it’s a fast-paced and entertaining. It will not lecture you but you will think about your perspective. It’s just a mirror we are showing, we are not telling anyone that they're wrong. When you go back after watching the film, we hope it starts a conversation.”

In the film, the 28-year-old actor plays a physics teacher from Pune. As she goes missing, a lot of people have reasons to be the prime suspect in the missing case. Accidental or intentional? The event leaves a big question.

Radhika on her dark role as Sajini

Radhika calls her character as an endearing, innocent, sweet, vibrant teacher who is also an ideal daughter and fiancé. “Just because of one video, her life changes,” she says. The film takes a different turn when Sajini is presumed dead after an alleged suicide.

The actor had previously revealed she had to opt for a break after finishing the shoot owing to the emotional revenue. Reminiscing the times, she adds, “It was very tough. It was a dark phase for me to put myself into, especially when I got to hear others had fun on sets. I am just glad that my director was there to hold me and create that safe space for me.”

Radhika and the other side of social media

Radhika is among the many young actors on social media with immense popularly; over 3.9 million followers alone on Instagram. She shares her two cents on online safety, “For me, social media is just like putting on a mask. It’s the only validation that we are seeking in life. I know people who will be like ‘Hey I cannot follow you on social media because you don't have n number of followers.’ It’s extremely sad because that is your perception, it’s time to realise that we are much more than the number of followers. We are letting Social media control our lives, where it should be the other way around.”

She believes one must introspect before falling for the web. “Be confident like ‘Hey this is who I am, this is what I am putting out’. It needs to be an informed decision instead of being anxious about a number of likes or followers.”

Safety becomes ever more important when you are a public figure. Celebrities are not immune to crazy fan requests and even stalkers. While Radhika says she never had to face such an ordeal, she reveals her trick to ensure maximum safety on road. “Sometimes you put out the location where you are hanging out; never know what can happen. It’s very scary. But I am very careful when putting stories of my location. I do it after I come back home. Luckily I haven’t experienced it.”

Nimrat Kaur in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

The curious case of Sajini is probed by sassy cop, played by Nimrat Kaur. While Radhika has all things great to speak about her phenomenal co-star, she regrets not filming with Nimrat on sets. But, why?

She tells us, “We shot separately. I feel so privileged to work alongside her. I was so heartbroken when I got to know we had to shoot separately because of scheduling and time constrains. I would have loved jamming with her.”

The box office clashes

Radhika and Nimrat’s film released on a hectic film and is clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail. “I love it. I don't see it as a competition. I just love the fact that we are offering such a variety of films to the audience. As an audience, I would want to have the option of seeing a film depending on my mood. I hope every film does well. It’s a great thing for the industry,” she says.

