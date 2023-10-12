Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video trailer: Nimrat Kaur investigates Radhika Madan's mysterious death. Watch

What's in the trailer?

The story revolves around the case of a missing schoolteacher, Sajini Shinde (Radhika Madan), who is presumed dead after she jumps off a bridge into a river in an alleged suicide attempt. The trigger seems to be a leaked video of her, possibly one with some explicit or sexual content.

When an investigator (Nimrat Kaur) starts probing the case, she goes through multiple suspects, including Sajini's fiance, a politician involved in the functioning of the school she taught at, among others.

The cast also includes Sumeet Vyas, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandekar, Shruti Vyas, Ashutosh Gaikwad, and Rashmi Agdekar. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale and co-written by him and Parinda Joshi.

Radhika and Nimrat took to their respective Instagram handles on Thursday to share the trailer with this intriguing caption, “Ek perfect beti, ek perfect mangetar, ek perfect teacher aur ek viral video! (handycam emoji).”

Nimrat and Radhika in Maddock films

Nimrat also starred as a politician in Maddock's Dasvi, Tushar Jalota's social comedy which released on Netflix India last year. Radhika, on the other hand, has starred in three Maddock projects: Homi Adajania's 2020 dramedy Angrezi Medium, Kunal Deshmukh's 2021 romantic film Shiddat, which released directly on Disney+ Hotstar, and Homi's Hotstar crime drama Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo from earlier this year.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is slated to release in cinemas on October 27. The same date, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, will hit the theatres as well. Also releasing on the same day is Umesh Shukla's comedy Aankh Micholi, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role. Interestingly, Abhimanyu's mother Bhagyashree stars in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

