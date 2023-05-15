Raghav Chadha holds Parineeti Chopra close in unseen pic shared by Manish Malhotra from engagement day

Designer Manish Malhotra penned a note and congratulated newly-engaged couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The designer dressed the actor for her special day. After attending the event, Manish treated fans to an unseen photo from the ceremony in New Delhi. Also read: Parineeti Chopra pens note post engagement, Raghav Chadha thanks Arvind Kejriwal for attending ceremony

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra from their engagement day.

In the photo, Raghav and Parineeti Chopra exude elegance as they stand next to each other at their all-white-themed engagement party. Raghav placed his hand on Parineeti and held her close as the two posed for photos.

Sharing the photo, Manish Malhotra wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 lots of love to you’ll on your engagement classic elegance and an evening of love and Parineeti my dear gorgeous in the custom made Ivory Blush pearl ensemble.”

At the event, Parineeti opted for an ivory blush kurta with pearl-adorned flair trousers and a Kashmiri threadwork dupatta from Manish's couture wear. Complementing her, Raghav twinned in an ivory-white sherwani with a pink pocket square. He was dressed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Raghav and Parineeti were rumoured to be dating after they were together on several occasions in the past few months. They finally made their relationship official post the engagement ceremony with a few mushy pictures from the engagement day. It read, “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!”

Later, Parineeti thanked those who congratulated her on her engagement. She wrote, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

“We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav,” she also added. After the engagement, the couple are likely to be tying the knot soon.

