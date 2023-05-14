Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra at engagement, she can't keep her hands off him. Watch couple's sweet video

On Saturday, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple was twinning in white ethnic outfits for the ceremony that was attended by everyone from actor Priyanka Chopra to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A video from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement has emerged online, in which the two look smitten with each other. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged; actor flaunts massive diamond ring in first official pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement in Delhi on May 13.

The newly-engaged couple is seen grooving to a song being performed live at their engagement before cutting a massive cake. Parineeti and Raghav stood near a table and in front of a wall decorated with white flowers and lots of plants. Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra was also seen next to her. The actor held Raghav close as she sang along with the singers on stage. As she held his arms, Raghav leaned in to kiss Parineeti's cheek, following which she gave him a hug.

Their video was widely shared on fan and paparazzi pages and was getting lots of reactions. An Instagram user said, "Bahut sharmila hai munda (The boy is very shy)." One more said, "They are the cutest." One fan also said, “They look so much in love. God bless them.” A fan also called them the ‘perfect couple’.

After their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav also stepped out to greet the paparazzi and pose for photos as they made their first public appearance as a newly-engaged couple. The actor wore a white kurta paired with a matching dupatta, which was designed by Manish Malhotra, while the AAP leader wore an achkan from Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, who had landed in Delhi on Saturday morning, was also pictured at the engagement venue. She happily posed for the paparazzi and also shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram.

On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of their engagement by sharing identical posts featuring their romantic photos. "Everything I prayed for... I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan (Be kind to us God)," wrote Parineeti on Instagram. "Everything I prayed for... she said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan," read Raghav Chadha's tweet.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai restaurant together earlier this year. Since then, they also made a couple of joint appearances at the Delhi and Mumbai airports. They were recently spotted together at an IPL match.

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

