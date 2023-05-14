Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra share a kiss in dreamy video from engagement, cut huge cake decorated with white flowers

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement in Delhi was a beautiful affair. After the newly-engaged couple shared their first official photos, a new video from the ceremony has surfaced online and gives a glimpse inside the dreamy decor, the couple's massive cake, and also Parineeti and Raghav singing and dancing together. Also read: How Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha met, fell in love

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement in Delhi.

In a video from the festivities, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who were twinning in white, grooved to a song while holding each other close. They also cut a multi-layer white cake decorated with real white flowers. White candles and some flowers were seen on the table along with the cake. The two also shared a kiss before they fed each other cake. The AAP leader also planted a kiss on Parineeti's cheeks before embracing her.

The video also gave a glimpse inside the party venue, which had a white theme with lots of fairly lights and white flowers and greenery. Parineeti Chopra's father Pawan Chopra also made a cameo in the video; he wore a white and red outfit.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in presence of family and close friends. The couple shared the news with fans via identical posts. "Everything I prayed for... I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan (May God be kind)," wrote Parineeti on Instagram. While Raghav tweeted, "Everything I prayed for... She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan..." Soon after, wishes poured in for the newly-engaged couple from celebs such as Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh to politicians such as Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi.

Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, who had landed in Delhi on Saturday morning, was also at the engagement. She happily posed for the paparazzi and also shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai restaurant together earlier this year. Since then, they also made a couple of joint appearances at the Delhi and Mumbai airports. They were recently spotted together at an IPL match.

