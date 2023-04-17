Raghav Juyal denies dating co-star Shehnaaz Gill, says he has no time for link-ups: ‘Main film ke liye aaya hoon’

Raghav Juyal is part of the large ensemble cast of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Venkatesh Daggubatti, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh and Vijender Singh. During the promotions of the film, fans speculated that there might be something brewing between him and Shehnaaz. However, the actor-dancer shut down the dating rumours recently and stated that he has no time for anything besides work. (Also read: Raghav Juyal reveals why he shot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while suffering from dengue: 'Didn't want to...')

Raghav Juyal said he has no time to date as he's been busy with work lately.

During the trailer launch event of the film last week, Salman Khan told Shehnaaz, “Move on kar jao (move on in life)” and Shenaaz quipped "kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Many fans assumed that Salman was referring to Raghav and Shehnaaz. The actors are paired opposite one another in the film.

Raghav told DNA, "Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth...jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (These internet rumours don't reach me. I don't know whether they're true or false, and until I see and hear it myeslf, I won't believe it)."

He went on to add, "Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (I am here because of my film, and I want people to look at me as an actor, dancer and host. My work should speak for itself. All these other things like link-ups, I have no time for it besides work. I am working on a double shift, and I have no time for anything else). So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that's it."

Raghav was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Bahut Hua Samman with Abhishek Chauhan and Sanjay Mishra in 2020. He has hosted several dance reality shows including Dance Deewane 3 and Dance Plus 6 since then. The actor also has the films Hasal and Yudhra lined up for release. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases on April 21.

