Raghav Juyal reveals why he shot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while suffering from dengue: 'Didn't want to...'

Actor Raghav Juyal revealed he shot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan despite suffering from dengue. Starring Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on Eid in April. Talking about the film, Raghav shared why he didn't pause the film shoot after he was diagnosed with the disease. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill jokes with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set. Watch Raghav Juyal will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan in the lead. Actor Pooja Hegde will be seen as his love interest. It also has Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. It marks the Bollywood debut of Palak and Shehnaaz.

Ahead of the release, Raghav was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “While shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, I was diagnosed with dengue. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn't want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on with the shoot. The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I'm happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling.”

Not only Raghav but Salman Khan was also diagnosed with dengue while filming. Last year, Salman opted out of work ahead of Diwali when his manager told Hindustan Times, "Salman contacted dengue and is recovering well now.”

During the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan was lauded for his well-toned physic in the film. In the climax scene, he was seen flaunting washboard abs. At the event, the actor jokingly said, "Effort Dengue aur Covid ka tha (The effort behind my body was by Dengue and Covid).” He also added that it was necessary before the climax shoot ‘body banane k liye (to tone the body).’

The film will have a Zee Studios worldwide release. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and Salma Khan. Going by trailer, Salman will be seen fighting goons to protect his love and her family members.

