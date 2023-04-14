Shehnaaz Gill jokes with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set. Watch

A new behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing the rounds on social media, where actors Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam are seen having a fun time on set. The film, which also stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge, will release in cinema halls on April 21. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she blocked Salman Khan's number: 'I was in Gurdwara, when I received call from unknown...') Shehnaaz Gill with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

The short clip from the sets of the Telugu song Bathukamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been uploaded on Instagram by a paparazzo account, where Shehnaaz Gill is seen hanging out with actors Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Raghav and Siddharth, both wearing matching mundus, sit under the shade of a huge tree on the set while Shehnaaz tries to answer some of their fun questions. “Aisa kaun sa gate he jisme aap enter nahi kar sakte?” (What is that gate which you cannot enter?), asks Siddharth, to which Raghav instantly replies, “Colgate!” "Arre inse puch rha hu!" (I'm asking her!) laughs Raghav in response. Shehnaaz then says Colgate as well. Siddharth asks another question: "Kaun sa city he jaha pe aap ja nahi sakte?" (What is that city where you cannot go?) Shehnaaz answers, "Hyderabad!" to which everyone gives a surprise reaction. Then, Shehnaaz asks someone for help beside her, after thinking a lot, and then replies, "Electricity!"

Earlier, Shehnaaz, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss, had denied rumours of her dating her co-star Raghav Juyal. She slammed the rumours and said that if someone is spotted with a person or steps out for a casual meetup, that doesn't always imply that both of them are in a relationship. "Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi," she had said last year.

Meanwhile, the recently released song Bathukamma has been sung by Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur & Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole. Composed by Ravi Basrur, the song has been penned by Kinnal Raj & Harini Ivaturi with Hindi lyrics added by Shabbir Ahmed and Ravi Basrur. The song also features Salman Khan in traditional Telugu attire, entering with the rest of his family and friends, much to the surprise of Pooja Hegde’s character. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

