Shehnaaz Gill says she blocked Salman Khan's number: 'I was in Gurdwara, when I received call from unknown...'

Shehnaaz Gill has revealed that she once blocked Salman Khan's number, unknowingly. She later realised who it was, and unblocked him and returned the call. Shehnaaz was talking about getting a call from an unknown number on The Kapil Sharma Show. Shehnaaz and Salman will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says ‘kar gayi’ after Salman Khan tells her to ‘move on’ at event) Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (PTI)

Shehnaaz, along with the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their new film. "I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurdwara, when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me," Shehnaaz said.

She added, "Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film." On the show, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, and Sukhbir accompanied Salman and Shehnaaz.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz had revealed she was initially rejected for her first music video, but Salman showed faith in her. “When I went to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told, ‘Ye kaunsi bachchi leke aaye hai, we don’t want to shoot with her. Take her back.’ I came back and cried a lot at home, that I’ve been rejected," Shehnaaz had said at the trailer launch.

She added,"My mom told me why am I crying, one day I would be in a Salman Khan film. Sir gave me a chance and proved that mom’s words always come true." Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit cinema halls on April 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON