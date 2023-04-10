Shehnaaz Gill says ‘kar gayi’ after Salman Khan tells her ‘move on kar jao’ at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Actor Salman Khan and the entire cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were present at the trailer launch of their film in Mumbai. At the event, Salman grabbed attention when he asked Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’. The internet assumed this was in reference to Shehnaaz being stuck after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla who was also rumoured to be her boyfriend. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan's film is heavy on action scenes as he steps up to protect his loved ones Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan and the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were present at an event in Mumbai. (ANI/Twitter photo)(ANI/Twitter)

At the event, Shehnaaz Gill was asked if she was nervous while working on Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman interrupted and said, “Move on kar jao (move on in life)” and Shenaaz quipped "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)".

Shehnaaz went on to say, “Nahi, main nervous nahi hoti. But Salman sir ke samne hota hi hai. Apne aap ko dekhkar mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai. I love myself. First thing is that you love yourself and then Salman sir. It feels really great to stand among such versatile and great actors who have achieved something or the other big in their life.”

“The proud moment is that I am standing behind him right now. I remember going on the sets of a music video in my life and the moment I went on the sets, I was rejected. The makers said who is this kid? And I was sent home. I cried a lot and then my mother told me that ‘don’t cry, one day you will work with Salman Khan’ and now I feel how my dreams have come true," she added.

On Monday, the trailer of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. It marks Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut alongside Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. It will release on the occasion of Eid in April.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted to be a mix of action, family-drama and romance. Actor Ram Charan will make a special appearance in the film song Yentamma. The film is produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films Production.

