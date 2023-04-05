Rahul Dev on 18-year age difference with girlfriend Mugdha Godse: 'Makes for an interesting relationship'

Actor Rahul Dev has been busy promoting Gaslight, his latest film that was released last week on Disney+ Hotstar. He was seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey in the thriller. In a new interview, Rahul, who has been in a relationship with actor Mugdha Godse for many years now, was asked what has been the most challenging part of their relationship. Also read: Mugdha Godse on her bond with partner Rahul Dev’s son

Rahul Dev with Mugdha Godse at an event. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about it, the actor said that there was 'nothing challenging' about his relationship with Mugdha Godse, who has appeared in films such as Priyanka Chopra-starrer Fashion (2008). Rahul also reflected on their different backgrounds, and said 'the divisions make for an interesting relationship'. Rahul and Mugdha reportedly began dating in 2013, and have been in a live-in relationship for some years now.

Rahul told ETimes in a recent interview, "There's nothing challenging about the age difference. We have entirely different backgrounds. I hail from North and Central India, and she (Mugdha) has Marathi roots. I went to one of the finest schools in the country. She had good schooling but was also self-taught, which is a rare quality. If at all, the divisions make for an interesting relationship." He further said, " Apart from our common interest in films, we both have a very strong spiritual connection thanks to our spiritual master Tarneiv Ji who means the world to us. We both love to travel and of course, we are both beach people."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mugdha Godse had opened up about her bond with Rahul Dev’s son, Sidhant Dev. “We are great friends. He is a kid. They are into their own things, and keep exploring that together. It is great to witness that. We have a great bond. It is amazing. It’s a different feeling altogether – seeing a young boy flourish into a man. It’s a different stage in our life altogether,” she had said.

Before Gaslight, Rahul, who has worked in films such as Omkara and Raat Baaki Hai, among others, was seen in the Kannada film Kabzaa (2023) alongside Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra and Shriya Saran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.